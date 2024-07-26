PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Inside the Field: Olympic golf

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Olympic golf competition will be contested at Le Golf National, which annually hosts the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour and was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.

    The International Golf Federation (IGF) uses the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) to create the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) as a method of determining eligibility. The top 15 world-ranked players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Following that, players are eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of up to two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15. This happens until the number of 60 athletes is reached, including continental places.

    Scroll below for the full field and respective National Olympic Committee of each player.

    Men's Olympic golf competition

    NameNational Olympic Committee
    Emiliano GrilloArgentina
    Alejandro TostiArgentina
    Jason DayAustralia
    Min Woo LeeAustralia
    Sepp StrakaAustria
    Thomas DetryBelgium
    Adrien Dumont de ChassartBelgium
    Nick TaylorCanada
    Corey ConnersCanada
    Joaquin NiemannChile
    Mito PereiraChile
    Zecheng DouChina
    Carl YuanChina
    Kevin YuChinese Taipei
    C.T. PanChinese Taipei
    Camilo VillegasColombia
    Nico EchavarriaColombia
    Nicolai HøjgaardDenmark
    Thorbjørn OlesenDenmark
    Sami ValimakiFinland
    Tapio PulkkanenFinland
    Matthieu PavonFrance
    Victor PerezFrance
    Stephan JaegerGermany
    Matti SchmidGermany
    Tommy FleetwoodGreat Britain
    Matthew FitzpatrickGreat Britain
    Shubhankar SharmaIndia
    Gaganjeet BhullarIndia
    Rory McIlroyIreland
    Shane LowryIreland
    Matteo ManasseroItaly
    Guido MigliozziItaly
    Hideki MatsuyamaJapan
    Keita NakajimaJapan
    Gavin GreenMalaysia
    Abraham AncerMexico
    Carlos OrtizMexico
    Ryan FoxNew Zealand
    Daniel HillierNew Zealand
    Viktor HovlandNorway
    Kris VenturaNorway
    Fabrizio ZanottiParaguay
    Adrian MeronkPoland
    Rafael CamposPuerto Rico
    Tom KimRepublic of Korea
    Byeong Hun AnRepublic of Korea
    Christiaan BezuidenhoutSouth Africa
    Erik van RooyenSouth Africa
    Jon RahmSpain
    David PuigSpain
    Ludvig ÅbergSweden
    Alex NorenSweden
    Joel GirrbachSwitzerland
    Kiradech AphibarnratThailand
    Phachara KhongwatmaiThailand
    Scottie SchefflerUnited States of America
    Xander SchauffeleUnited States of America
    Wyndham ClarkUnited States of America
    Collin MorikawaUnited States of America

    Women's Olympic golf competition

    NameNational Olympic Committee
    Hannah GreenAustralia
    Minjee LeeAustralia
    Emma SpitzAustria
    Sarah SchoberAustria
    Manon De RoeyBelgium
    Brooke M. HendersonCanada
    Alena SharpCanada
    Ruoning YinChina
    Xiyu LinChina
    Peiyun ChienChinese Taipei
    Wei-Ling HsuChinese Taipei
    Mariajo UribeColombia
    Klara Davidson SpilkovaCzech Republic
    Sara KouskovaCzech Republic
    Emily Kristine PedersenDenmark
    Nanna Koerstz MadsenDenmark
    Ursula WikstromFinland
    Noora KomulainenFinland
    Celine BoutierFrance
    Perrine DelacourFrance
    Esther HenseleitGermany
    Alexandra ForsterlingGermany
    Charley HullGreat Britain
    Georgia HallGreat Britain
    Aditi AshokIndia
    Diksha DagarIndia
    Leona MaguireIreland
    Stephanie MeadowIreland
    Alessandra FanaliItaly
    Yuka SasoJapan
    Miyu YamashitaJapan
    Ashley LauMalaysia
    Gaby LopezMexico
    Maria FassiMexico
    Ines LaklalechMorocco
    Anne Van DamNetherlands
    Lydia KoNew Zealand
    Celine BorgeNorway
    Madelene StavnarNorway
    Bianca PagdangananPhilippines
    Dottie ArdinaPhilippines
    Jin Young KoRepublic of Korea
    Amy YangRepublic of Korea
    Hyo-Joo KimRepublic of Korea
    Shannon TanSingapore
    Pia BabnikSlovenia
    Ana BelacSlovenia
    Ashleigh BuhaiSouth Africa
    Paula RetoSouth Africa
    Carlota CigandaSpain
    Azahara MunozSpain
    Maja StarkSweden
    Linn GrantSweden
    Albane ValenzuelaSwitzerland
    Morgane MetrauxSwitzerland
    Atthaya ThitikulThailand
    Patty TavatanakitThailand
    Nelly KordaUnited States of America
    Lilia VuUnited States of America
    Rose ZhangUnited States of America
    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.