Inside the Field: Olympic golf
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Olympic golf competition will be contested at Le Golf National, which annually hosts the FedEx Open de France on the DP World Tour and was the site of the 2018 Ryder Cup. The men’s Olympic golf competition will take place Aug. 1-4, while the women will compete Aug. 7-10.
The International Golf Federation (IGF) uses the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) to create the Olympic Golf Rankings (OGR) as a method of determining eligibility. The top 15 world-ranked players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. Following that, players are eligible based on the world rankings, with a maximum of up to two eligible players from each country that does not already have two or more players among the top 15. This happens until the number of 60 athletes is reached, including continental places.
Scroll below for the full field and respective National Olympic Committee of each player.
Men's Olympic golf competition
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|Emiliano Grillo
|Argentina
|Alejandro Tosti
|Argentina
|Jason Day
|Australia
|Min Woo Lee
|Australia
|Sepp Straka
|Austria
|Thomas Detry
|Belgium
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Belgium
|Nick Taylor
|Canada
|Corey Conners
|Canada
|Joaquin Niemann
|Chile
|Mito Pereira
|Chile
|Zecheng Dou
|China
|Carl Yuan
|China
|Kevin Yu
|Chinese Taipei
|C.T. Pan
|Chinese Taipei
|Camilo Villegas
|Colombia
|Nico Echavarria
|Colombia
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Denmark
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Denmark
|Sami Valimaki
|Finland
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Finland
|Matthieu Pavon
|France
|Victor Perez
|France
|Stephan Jaeger
|Germany
|Matti Schmid
|Germany
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Great Britain
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Great Britain
|Shubhankar Sharma
|India
|Gaganjeet Bhullar
|India
|Rory McIlroy
|Ireland
|Shane Lowry
|Ireland
|Matteo Manassero
|Italy
|Guido Migliozzi
|Italy
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Japan
|Keita Nakajima
|Japan
|Gavin Green
|Malaysia
|Abraham Ancer
|Mexico
|Carlos Ortiz
|Mexico
|Ryan Fox
|New Zealand
|Daniel Hillier
|New Zealand
|Viktor Hovland
|Norway
|Kris Ventura
|Norway
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|Paraguay
|Adrian Meronk
|Poland
|Rafael Campos
|Puerto Rico
|Tom Kim
|Republic of Korea
|Byeong Hun An
|Republic of Korea
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|South Africa
|Erik van Rooyen
|South Africa
|Jon Rahm
|Spain
|David Puig
|Spain
|Ludvig Åberg
|Sweden
|Alex Noren
|Sweden
|Joel Girrbach
|Switzerland
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Thailand
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Thailand
|Scottie Scheffler
|United States of America
|Xander Schauffele
|United States of America
|Wyndham Clark
|United States of America
|Collin Morikawa
|United States of America
Women's Olympic golf competition
|Name
|National Olympic Committee
|Hannah Green
|Australia
|Minjee Lee
|Australia
|Emma Spitz
|Austria
|Sarah Schober
|Austria
|Manon De Roey
|Belgium
|Brooke M. Henderson
|Canada
|Alena Sharp
|Canada
|Ruoning Yin
|China
|Xiyu Lin
|China
|Peiyun Chien
|Chinese Taipei
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|Chinese Taipei
|Mariajo Uribe
|Colombia
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|Czech Republic
|Sara Kouskova
|Czech Republic
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|Denmark
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|Denmark
|Ursula Wikstrom
|Finland
|Noora Komulainen
|Finland
|Celine Boutier
|France
|Perrine Delacour
|France
|Esther Henseleit
|Germany
|Alexandra Forsterling
|Germany
|Charley Hull
|Great Britain
|Georgia Hall
|Great Britain
|Aditi Ashok
|India
|Diksha Dagar
|India
|Leona Maguire
|Ireland
|Stephanie Meadow
|Ireland
|Alessandra Fanali
|Italy
|Yuka Saso
|Japan
|Miyu Yamashita
|Japan
|Ashley Lau
|Malaysia
|Gaby Lopez
|Mexico
|Maria Fassi
|Mexico
|Ines Laklalech
|Morocco
|Anne Van Dam
|Netherlands
|Lydia Ko
|New Zealand
|Celine Borge
|Norway
|Madelene Stavnar
|Norway
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|Philippines
|Dottie Ardina
|Philippines
|Jin Young Ko
|Republic of Korea
|Amy Yang
|Republic of Korea
|Hyo-Joo Kim
|Republic of Korea
|Shannon Tan
|Singapore
|Pia Babnik
|Slovenia
|Ana Belac
|Slovenia
|Ashleigh Buhai
|South Africa
|Paula Reto
|South Africa
|Carlota Ciganda
|Spain
|Azahara Munoz
|Spain
|Maja Stark
|Sweden
|Linn Grant
|Sweden
|Albane Valenzuela
|Switzerland
|Morgane Metraux
|Switzerland
|Atthaya Thitikul
|Thailand
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|Nelly Korda
|United States of America
|Lilia Vu
|United States of America
|Rose Zhang
|United States of America