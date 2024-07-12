Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open continues Saturday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year.
Ludvig Åberg set the pace with back-to-back 64s to take a one-stroke lead in Scotland over Frenchman Antoine Rozner. He remains ahead of a charged field, with close pursuers including Sungjae Im, two back at 10-under, and a large group sitting at 9-under, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Special programming alert: Tune in this weekend to 'One Shot Away', airing Saturday on CBS:
- 'One Shot Away:' Season 5, Ep. 4
- Tune in Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS for the fourth episode in PGA TOUR's latest docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, episode four focuses on the return of veteran Kevin Roy, college standout Fred Biondi navigating through his season long struggles, and the recent hot streak of Cooper Dossey.
One Shot Away Season 5, Ep. 4 trailer
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
- Special Porgramming Alert
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 5:30-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Stream 1
- 5:24 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland
- 6:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:56 a.m. Alex Noren, Rory McIlroy
Stream 2
- 4:14 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Max Homa
- 9:19 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.