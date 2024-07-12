PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    The third round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open continues Saturday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year.

    Ludvig Åberg set the pace with back-to-back 64s to take a one-stroke lead in Scotland over Frenchman Antoine Rozner. He remains ahead of a charged field, with close pursuers including Sungjae Im, two back at 10-under, and a large group sitting at 9-under, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special Porgramming Alert

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Saturday Sunday
    Stream 1 Featured group: 5:30-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 5:30 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Stream 2 Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Stream 1

    • 5:24 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland
    • 6:09 a.m. Nick Taylor, Matt Fitzpatrick
    • 9:56 a.m. Alex Noren, Rory McIlroy

    Stream 2

    • 4:14 a.m. Min Woo Lee, Max Homa
    • 9:19 a.m. Robert MacIntyre, Adam Scott

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.


