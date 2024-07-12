Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Tune in Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS for the fourth episode in PGA TOUR's latest docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, episode four focuses on the return of veteran Kevin Roy, college standout Fred Biondi navigating through his season long struggles, and the recent hot streak of Cooper Dossey.