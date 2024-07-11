Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open continues Friday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year.
Justin Thomas took the first-round lead with an 8-under 62, his first Round 1 lead since the 2021 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Sungjae Im sits in solo second at 7-under, while a large pack of five players finished two off the pace, including Ludvig Åberg and Thomas Detry. Defending champion Rory McIlroy remains three back with a first-round 65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 3-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured groups: 3:15-11 a.m.
|Featured group: 5:15-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
|Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Stream 1
- 3:17 a.m: Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox (No. 10 tee)
- 3:39 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 10 tee)
- 8:43 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)
Stream 2
- 3:28 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 10 tee)
- 8:54 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)
- Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17
- Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.