PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second round of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open continues Friday, kicking off back-to-back weeks on TOUR in Scotland. This week, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour collide in North Berwick, Scotland, at The Renaissance Club where the Genesis Scottish Open will be contested as a co-sanctioned event for the third straight year.

    Justin Thomas took the first-round lead with an 8-under 62, his first Round 1 lead since the 2021 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Sungjae Im sits in solo second at 7-under, while a large pack of five players finished two off the pace, including Ludvig Åberg and Thomas Detry. Defending champion Rory McIlroy remains three back with a first-round 65.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Friday: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-3 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    FridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1 Featured group: 3-11 a.m.Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    Stream 2 Featured groups: 3:15-11 a.m.Featured group: 5:15-10 a.m.Featured group: 4:15 a.m.-10 a.m.
    Featured group: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.Featured group: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups

    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Stream 1

    • 3:17 a.m: Justin Thomas, Nicolai Højgaard, Ryan Fox (No. 10 tee)
    • 3:39 a.m: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, Ewen Ferguson (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:43 a.m: Robert Macintyre, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland (No. 1 tee)

    Stream 2

    • 3:28 a.m: Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa (No. 10 tee)
    • 8:54 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1 tee)
    • Along with bonus coverage of hole No. 17

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.


    Must reads

    Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 65 at Genesis Scottish Open, first round since U.S. Open

    Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoys birdie spree to trail Justin Thomas by one at Genesis Scottish Open

    Ludvig Åberg shakes off crazy ball deflection, opens Genesis Scottish Open in 6-under 64

    Tom Kim ready to hit top gear at Genesis Scottish Open

    Rory McIlroy’s famous 2-iron shot memorialized at The Renaissance Club

    The First Look: Genesis Scottish Open

    Five Things to Know: The Renaissance Club

    Purse breakdown: Genesis Scottish Open

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.