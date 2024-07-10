Rory McIlroy’s famous 2-iron shot memorialized at The Renaissance Club

“(The TaylorMade P760 has) a little bit of a shorter blade length,” he said. “Sometimes the newer models, whether it be the 770 or the 790, it's a bit of a longer blade length, and I feel like the toe just wants to close over on me a little. Instead of having to mess around with weighting or different shafts or anything, I've played those 760s before, and they've worked really well. It was just an easy transition.”