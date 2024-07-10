Rory McIlroy’s famous 2-iron shot memorialized at The Renaissance Club
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
After his heartbreak at Pinehurst, Rory McIlroy returns to the PGA TOUR this week to defend his title at the Genesis Scottish Open, a title he won with one of the most memorable finishes of his career.
In case you forgot, McIlroy closed the tournament with back-to-back birdies to snatch the title from Scotland’s own Robert MacIntyre. McIlroy’s final approach was a perfectly executed 2-iron stinger to 11 feet, a putt he holed for a one-shot victory.
Rory McIlroy's back-to-back birdies to win 2023 Genesis Scottish Open
The shot was so good, in fact, that The Renaissance Club in Scotland commemorated it with a plaque. And McIlroy was happy to recall one of the best shots of his career in his Wednesday press conference. He had not yet seen the plaque but had seen photos posted online.
“To hit two iron shots like that and to hole the putts what I needed to, yeah, it was awesome,” McIlroy said. “Sort of I felt in some ways bad that it came at the expense of Bob but at the same time it was amazing to win a tournament that I had never won before. Good memories and good to be back.”
Looking back, the famous shot actually almost never happened at all … at least, not with a 2-iron.
Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade P760-model 2-iron that he used to birdie the final hole and win the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. (GolfWRX)
McIlroy has a 5-wood in the bag most weeks instead of a 2-iron. But in preparation for last year’s trip to Scotland, McIlroy dove into his stash of backup clubs in his garage and pulled out a 17-degree TaylorMade P760 2-iron. The low-flying iron was meant to replace his higher-flying 5-wood, giving him the option to hit the ball a bit lower and with less spin to pierce the Scottish winds.
Obviously, that decision worked to perfection.
McIlroy, who uses “Rors Proto” muscleback blades
in his mid-to-short irons, spoke previously about the TaylorMade P760 model iron heads, and what he liked about using them in his long irons:
“(The TaylorMade P760 has) a little bit of a shorter blade length,” he said. “Sometimes the newer models, whether it be the 770 or the 790, it's a bit of a longer blade length, and I feel like the toe just wants to close over on me a little. Instead of having to mess around with weighting or different shafts or anything, I've played those 760s before, and they've worked really well. It was just an easy transition.”
Rory McIlroy's TaylorMade proto 4-iron. (GolfWRX)
Throughout most of 2024, McIlroy has now been using a TaylorMade “Proto” 4-iron, to go along with a Qi10 5 wood, and his familiar set of Rors Proto blade irons (5-9).
As McIlroy prepares to defend his title at the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, it will be interesting to see whether he adds a TaylorMade “Proto” 2-iron to match his 4-iron, or goes back into his garage to dig out the P760 2-iron again, or switches to another TaylorMade model 2-iron to fight the Scottish winds. He could also opt to continue using the Qi10 5-wood that he’s been using throughout 2024.
We’ll keep an eye on McIlroy’s testing sessions in Scotland to see what he decides.
Either way, McIlroy makes his return this week to the PGA TOUR, and he’ll be greeted by a new plaque commemorating his famous 2-iron shot from his winning week in 2023.