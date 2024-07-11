Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 65 at Genesis Scottish Open, first round since U.S. Open

McIlroy has been in this spot before. He’s taken some of the toughest moments of his career and used it as fuel. He was the favorite to win the 2011 Masters through three days but famously shot a final-round 80 to fall out of contention. Two months later, he won the U.S. Open by eight shots. He was overtaken in the final round of The Open Championship 2022 as he failed to make any putts while Cameron Smith surged past him. A month later, he won the FedExCup. He agonizingly lost the 2023 U.S. Open to Wyndham Clark by a shot, then won the Genesis Scottish less than a month later.