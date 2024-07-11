Korea’s Sungjae Im enjoys birdie spree, trails Justin Thomas by one at Genesis Scottish Open

A “soft” bogey on the second hole jolted Li, who is now ranked 479th in the world, into action as he hit eight birdies over his next 14 holes. He dropped a shot on the 18th following an errant drive. “I was just kind of off the fairway a little bit on two and made a soft bogey," said the 28-year-old Li. "I accepted that, and the whole day, most of them are pretty close to the pin, creating a lot of birdie chances. I think off the tee has been really solid, even the last few weeks wasn't that great, but I’m just putting and chipping good.”