Tom Kim ready to hit top gear at Genesis Scottish Open

“Two years ago, I didn't really know what to expect because it's just so new. When the wind is up, you have to be so precise with your landing spots and you have to be so smart. It's not a parkland where you hit driver as far as you can and hit the ball as close as you can. You have to strategize and pick your spots. Those things are so unique, and I think it really tests every aspect of your game. That's what I love about the next two weeks.