Opportunity knocks: Davis Thompson, Eric Cole, Aaron Rai, others eye maiden TOUR title at John Deere Classic

Pan and Springer are joined in sixth place by two very promising youngsters. Michael Thorbjornsen finds himself in contention in his third start as a professional after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University Rankings in May. He played his way onto the first page of the leaderboard with a Saturday 66 and is playing a familiar track, having finished T17 as an amateur at TPC Deere Run last year. That was one of seven TOUR starts he experienced since 2019.