Cam Davis finds redemption with Rocket Mortgage Classic victory

“It's a very tough situation for (Bhatia). And for someone to be the benefactor of that is a bit of a weird situation to be in," Davis said. "At the same time, just so much relief because it has been a long time since I've come out on top. I'm going to make sure I start enjoying it and really appreciating it. (This week was) a nice combination of timing and golf course for me because I'm just starting to feel like I was working myself into a place where I could start getting some sparks and magic back into the golf and part of that is shaping shots. So, it worked well for me, and the visuals out here make it even easier for that.”