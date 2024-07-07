C.T. Pan nabs berth for The Open Championship with John Deere Classic runner-up

On the strength of two birdies in his final three holes Sunday at the John Deere Classic, Pan, 32, shared second place at TPC Deere Run with two players a decade younger. Based on an Official World Golf Ranking tiebreaker, Pan earned the second of two Open Championship exemptions available to the highest John Deere Classic finishers not otherwise qualified, after Davis Thompson ran away with the first exemption and the tournament. (Thompson finished 28 under, four strokes clear of the runner-up trio.)