Jason Day shares some doggoned good memories on return to where it all began

Currently 28th in the FedExCup standings and seeking his first top-10 finish since February, Day is hoping to find a late-season spark that will carry him into The Open Championship two weeks hence at Royal Troon, his Olympics debut at month’s end, and the FedExCup Playoffs in August. He is eager to experience the Olympics in Paris after taking a pass on representing Australia when golf returned to the Games in 2016 for the first time since 1904.