Jordan Spieth seeks to rekindle youthful magic at John Deere Classic

Where he left off in 2015 was downright epic. As he did in 2013, when he birdied five of his last six holes before prevailing in a four-hole playoff over native Iowan Zach Johnson and David Hearn, Spieth charged across the TPC Deere Run backside with four birdies over the last six, then bested Tom Gillis in sudden death. He then boarded the Deere charter to St. Andrews with a chance to join Ben Hogan as the only man to win the first three legs of the modern Grand Slam.