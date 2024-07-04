John Deere Classic, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second round of the John Deere Classic begins Friday from Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run.
Springer torched TPC Deere Run in Thursday's opening round, finishing eagle-birdie to wrap a 12-under 59 that tied the course record and marked the 14th sub-60 round in TOUR history. It’s the second 59 in the last three weeks, following Cameron Young’s sub-60 effort at the Travelers Championship.
Springer, who earned his TOUR card last year via Q-School, takes a two-shot lead into the second round ahead of Finland’s Sami Valimaki and a three-shot lead ahead of 2023 Rookie of the Year Eric Cole. But they had plenty of company deep in red figures, as 14 different players opened with 64 or lower on the par-71 track.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:29 a.m: Lucas Glover, Jason Day, Sepp Straka (No. 10 tee)
Featured groups
- 8:18 a.m: Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy (No. 10 tee)
- 8:40 a.m: Chris Gotterup, Nick Dunlap, Daniel Berger (No. 10 tee)
Featured hole
- Hole 14 (par 4)
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.