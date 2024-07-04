Jason Day reveals what's changed in equipment world since first TOUR start in 2006

“[The] driver head is definitely a lot bigger,” Day said. “I think the driver is the most forgiving club in the bag, and that's why you see more guys hitting driver than ever before. Back then, even though it was metal, and it was still forgiving back then, but if you mishit one, you could get a quacker going left, a little duck hook – it was kind of one of those things if you didn't hit it, it was still good, but wasn't as good as what we have today, and that's why the game has changed.