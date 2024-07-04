Then and now: Take a look back at Jordan Spieth’s 2015 John Deere Classic winning equipment

“Mainly just the driver [has changed], I think; driver and 3-wood," Spieth said. "But I would say some guys are probably hitting some 3-woods from around that time, anyway, still. I think the driver has come a long way. I remember mishits dropping ball speeds by 3-4 mph. If I hit one off the heel, it's as fast as if I hit it off the center now. Toe balls are only dropping a couple miles an hour. So much more forgiving. They launch and spin better. Our drivers are close to maxed out. I think there was some room back then now that we see where they are now. That was probably the biggest change. I don't think the ball – everything has probably changed a little bit to be a little bit more forgiving and maybe just fine tuning things, but that would be the biggest thing I think.”