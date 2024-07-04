Then and now: Take a look back at Jordan Spieth’s 2015 John Deere Classic winning equipment
4 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
The last time Jordan Spieth teed it up in the John Deere Classic was in 2015, when he won the event for the second time, adding to his 2013 title.
Since then, when it comes to his equipment, not much has really changed. He’s still just as methodical when it comes to making changes in his bag, which means he doesn’t always play the absolute newest clubs possible. Rather, he plays what works for him and what he’s comfortable with.
Look no further than his putter.
A look at Jordan Spieth's Scotty Cameron putter. (GolfWRX)
This year at the 2024 John Deere Classic, Spieth is still using the same exact Scotty Cameron 009 prototype that he used to win the 2015 John Deere Classic … and the 2013 John Deere Classic, too.
Throughout the rest of his bag, Spieth has made upgrades along the way, but nothing has changed drastically as far as his setup goes. He’s still using a “2” model Titleist driver, he still uses roughly the same lofts, he still switches between a driving iron and a hybrid depending on course setup and conditions, and he still uses essentially the same grinds on his wedges.
When it comes to his equipment, Spieth is the epitome of consistency.
In his press conference Wednesday, Spieth reflected about the equipment world in general and what has changed since 2015.
“Mainly just the driver [has changed], I think; driver and 3-wood," Spieth said. "But I would say some guys are probably hitting some 3-woods from around that time, anyway, still. I think the driver has come a long way. I remember mishits dropping ball speeds by 3-4 mph. If I hit one off the heel, it's as fast as if I hit it off the center now. Toe balls are only dropping a couple miles an hour. So much more forgiving. They launch and spin better. Our drivers are close to maxed out. I think there was some room back then now that we see where they are now. That was probably the biggest change. I don't think the ball – everything has probably changed a little bit to be a little bit more forgiving and maybe just fine tuning things, but that would be the biggest thing I think.”
A look at Jordan Spieth's Titleist TSR2 driver. (GolfWRX)
To that point, Spieth has yet to upgrade into Titleist’s newest GT models that are available to PGA TOUR players. He still depends on the previous Titleist TSR2 model, which he plays at 9.25 degrees with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6X shaft in it.
One area that Spieth has changed with the times, though, is on the driving range, specifically in shaft testing.
A look at Jordan Spieth's Fujikura Ventus Black 6X golf shaft. (GolfWRX)
“I use launch monitor devices when I practice way more now,” Spieth said. “As far as equipment testing, no. I would say I've probably, because of the change in drivers, I've gone through – where I may have played the same shaft in my driver from 2011 to 2016, I've probably gone through five different ones since then just in speed uptick with the area dynamic improvement of driver heads and increased speed just from me. So I've had to test a lot more drivers, but I'm pretty much – most everything else is right off the shelf for me.”
As mentioned previously, Spieth finds what he likes – and he doesn’t switch into something different until it’s confirmed to be better.
Below, we highlight Spieth’s winning bag from the 2015 John Deere Classic and his current 2024 John Deere Classic setup.
Jordan Spieth’s winning WITB from the 2015 John Deere Classic
Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black Limited Edition 60TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 7X
Hybrid: Titleist 915Hd (20.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI 95X
Irons: Titleist 714 AP2 (4-9 iron)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.0
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM5 (46F, 52F, 56S and 60L)
Shafts: True Temper Project X 6.0
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 prototype
Jordan Spieth’s current WITB from the 2024 John Deere Classic
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6.0
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75TX
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD Hybrid IZ 95X
Driving iron: Titleist T150 (3-iron)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD-DI
A look at Jordan Spieth's Titleist T150 3-iron. (GolfWRX)
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-9 iron)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 (46F, 52F, 56S and 60T)
Shafts: Project X 6.5 (46), Project X 6.0 (52, 56 and 60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 prototype