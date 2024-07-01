The First Look: John Deere Classic

FIELD NOTES: Jordan Spieth makes his return to the John Deere Classic for the first time since 2015. Spieth is a two-time winner at TPC Deere Run including in his last appearance nine years ago when he shot a third-round 61. Spieth’s 2013 victory at the John Deere was his first TOUR title … Sepp Straka aims to become the first repeat winner at the John Deere since Steve Stricker won three in a row from 2009-11. Straka has three top-five finishes this season … Jason Day returns to TPC Deere Run for the first time since 2011. Day has never missed the cut at the John Deere in five appearances, with his best finish (T15) coming in back-to-back years, 2009-10. Day has four top-10s this season … Michael Thorbjornsen continues to find his way as a pro after finishing atop the PGA TOUR University ranking to earn his TOUR card. Thorbjornsen finished T39 at the Travelers Championship but missed the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He finished T17 at the John Deere Classic last season when he got into the field on a sponsor exemption … Sungjae Im, eager for another spot on the International Team at the Presidents Cup, is back at TPC Deere Run for the first time since 2021. Im has five top-10s this season and made the cut in both of his previous John Deere Classic starts.