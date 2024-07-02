John Deere Classic, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The first round from the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic starts Thursday from Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run. Defending champion Sepp Straka looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the John Deere since Steve Sticker won three in a row from 2009-11. Jordan Spieth returns to the John Deere for the first time since 2015. Spieth earned his first victory on TOUR at TPC Deere Run and is a two-time winner of the event.