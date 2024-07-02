2H AGO
John Deere Classic, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
@PGATOUR
The first round from the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic starts Thursday from Silvis, Illinois, at TPC Deere Run. Defending champion Sepp Straka looks to become the first back-to-back winner of the John Deere since Steve Sticker won three in a row from 2009-11. Jordan Spieth returns to the John Deere for the first time since 2015. Spieth earned his first victory on TOUR at TPC Deere Run and is a two-time winner of the event.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
THURSDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:29 a.m: J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson (No. 10 tee)
Featured groups
- 8:18 a.m: Jake Knapp, Luke List, Sungjae Im (No. 10 tee)
- 8:18 a.m: Nico Echavarria, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink (No. 1)
Featured hole
- Hole 14 (par 4)
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 8:29 a.m: Lucas Glover, Jason Day, Sepp Straka (No. 10 tee)
Featured groups
- 8:18 a.m: Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy (10th tee)
- 8:40 a.m: Chris Gotterup, Nick Dunlap, Daniel Berger (10th tee)
Featured hole
- Hole 14 (par 4)
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.