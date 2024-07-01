Deere & Company celebrates 25th year as title sponsor of John Deere Classic

“We’d been asked year after year after year to sponsor the tournament, and we would be a lead contributor. We’d put money into it," Mike Plunkett, Deere’s executive vice president of Corporate Communications in the 1990s, said in a 2021 history published around the John Deere Classic's 50th anniversary. "But we wouldn’t be the lead sponsor and the reason for that was there no business case for it. Because if we ever decided it was no longer feasible for us to do it, we’d be the bad guys in town."