Power Rankings: John Deere Classic
3 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
There’s no better place than America’s heartland to celebrate the nation’s birthday. That’s where the PGA TOUR is this week.
Independence Day coincides with the opening round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois, on Thursday, but no matter when the tournament slots on the schedule, there’s always the promise for fireworks on the leaderboard.
TPC Deere Run hosts for the 24th time. What the field of 156 can expect from it, Mother Nature’s contribution, what it will take to prevail and more are detailed below.
Sunday’s breezy finale of the Rocket Mortgage Classic skewed four-round totals and averages at an otherwise scorable Detroit Golf Club. Although the wind blew a bit during Saturday’s third round, the conclusion stood in stark contrast as the field was almost 2-1/2 strokes higher as it determined the champion, Cam Davis. It’s also the anomaly within the expectation, and it will be again this week.
As membership rank and file is returning to a regular cadence of competition that will extend for the remainder of the regular season, courses like Detroit Golf Club and TPC Deere Run present opportunities to play aggressive and free … weather pending, naturally.
Classic summertime conditions for the Quad Cities are in store. That means that there will be a little of everything in a short period of time. The holiday forecast includes a fair threat of rain and a nonzero chance for boomers. Once that energy passes, wind could step forward as a headliner and linger into Saturday. The risk of inclement weather returns on Sunday. Daytime highs will range from the low 70s to the low 80s. (Wednesday’s Golfbet Insider will include an updated review of the weather.)
For now, there isn’t enough of a shove from the invisible force predicted to send scores soaring at TPC Deere Run. In recent years and in similar conditions, the par 71 has surrendered a scoring average of about 1-1/2 strokes under par. (Last year’s clip was 69.472.) The course tips at a pedestrian 7,289 yards, so the 5,500-square-foot targets are ideal in size. And of course, if rain softens the bentgrass that blankets everything but the rough, which is a combination of bluegrass and fescue trimmed to four inches, fairways will play wider and the putting surfaces will roll slower than prepared (12 feet on the Stimpmeter). All in all, it’ll take a sparkling 36 holes just to make the cut, much less another 36 to contend. Just like in Detroit, the objective is to hit greens and sink putts – keyword: “and.”
In addition to going into the books as the 52nd winner of the John Deere Classic, a PGA TOUR membership exemption through 2026 and spots in the 2025 editions of The Sentry, THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship, the winner also will gain entry into The Open Championship in two weeks if not already exempt. In fact, the last major of the year reserves tee times at Royal Troon for the top two at TPC Deere Run, not currently eligible for The Open.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY*: Sleepers
WEDNESDAY: Golfbet Insider
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Medical Extensions; Qualifiers; Reshuffle
* - Rob is a member of the panel for PGATOUR.COM’s Expert Picks for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, which also publishes on Tuesday.
Rob Bolton is a Golfbet columnist for the PGA TOUR. The Chicagoland native has been playing fantasy golf since 1994, so he was just waiting for the Internet to catch up with him. Follow Rob Bolton on Twitter.