Power Rankings: John Deere Classic

For now, there isn’t enough of a shove from the invisible force predicted to send scores soaring at TPC Deere Run. In recent years and in similar conditions, the par 71 has surrendered a scoring average of about 1-1/2 strokes under par. (Last year’s clip was 69.472.) The course tips at a pedestrian 7,289 yards, so the 5,500-square-foot targets are ideal in size. And of course, if rain softens the bentgrass that blankets everything but the rough, which is a combination of bluegrass and fescue trimmed to four inches, fairways will play wider and the putting surfaces will roll slower than prepared (12 feet on the Stimpmeter). All in all, it’ll take a sparkling 36 holes just to make the cut, much less another 36 to contend. Just like in Detroit, the objective is to hit greens and sink putts – keyword: “and.”