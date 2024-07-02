Expert Picks: John Deere Classic

Winner: Maverick McNealy (+2500) – It’s easy to assume that McNealy isn’t playing as well as he did in 2021-22 when he was making a name for himself. His three top 10s in his last 11 starts tell me he can be near the top of the leaderboard. He’s also proven he can play well here, with finishes of T8 and T18 in his last two appearances.

Top 10: Davis Thompson (+225) – I’m staying stubborn with my outright pick from last week. Thompson is playing as well as anyone in this field right now. His T2 in Detroit was his third top -0 in his last six starts.

Longshot: Mark Hubbard (+5500) – A T6 and T13 in his last two starts at TPC Deere Run has Hubbard feeling good about his abilities on this course. He has not missed a single cut in his 18 starts this year. He’s patiently waiting his turn.