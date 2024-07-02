Expert Picks: John Deere Classic
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the John Deere Classic in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Maverick McNealy (+2500) – McNealy has quietly been putting together a decent run of results and also has solid history at TPC Deere Run. Ranks 12th this season for rounds in the 60s and is a talented player who could easily already be a TOUR winner.
- Top 10: Jordan Spieth (+225) – Strap in, put the harness over the shoulders, and let's go for a ride. The two-time champion hasn’t been here since he won in 2015, but back then he loved the place. Clearly the most accomplished player in the field, let's hope he recaptures some magic.
- Longshot: Will Gordon (+30000) – Remember when this was the year of the longshot? Before Scottie Scheffler took hold? This week speaks as the type where we could get a winner from the clouds and Gordon’s talent profile fits TPC Deere Run.
- H2H: Jordan Spieth (+115) over Aaron Rai – If I am on the Spieth rollercoaster I might as well go all in. Rai is in great form but there is a chance he has a letdown after being in the heat of contention last week.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Denny McCarthy (+2200) – Second on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Putting, 32nd in SG: Total and a couple of T6s at this place in the last few years give me some confidence this can be where he breaks through for a deserved victory.
- Top 10: Mark Hubbard (+400) – Trending with a couple of good finishes at TPC Deere Run in the last few years and playing with a nice consistency I wouldn’t be surprised if Hubbs is well and truly in the mix Sunday afternoon.
- Longshot: Ben Griffin (+5500) – This guy hasn’t been at TPC Deere Run before, but he does rank fifth this season in rounds in the 60s and was runner-up at the RBC Canadian Open not long ago. Being 50th in SG: Total is nothing to sneeze at.
- H2H: Jason Day (+100) over J.T. Poston – I have to admit this is a heart pick rather than a head one. Seeing my good mate Jason Day in plus-money territory to beat a player who doesn’t have a fraction of the resume he does is something I can’t leave alone.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Maverick McNealy (+2500) – It’s easy to assume that McNealy isn’t playing as well as he did in 2021-22 when he was making a name for himself. His three top 10s in his last 11 starts tell me he can be near the top of the leaderboard. He’s also proven he can play well here, with finishes of T8 and T18 in his last two appearances.
- Top 10: Davis Thompson (+225) – I’m staying stubborn with my outright pick from last week. Thompson is playing as well as anyone in this field right now. His T2 in Detroit was his third top -0 in his last six starts.
- Longshot: Mark Hubbard (+5500) – A T6 and T13 in his last two starts at TPC Deere Run has Hubbard feeling good about his abilities on this course. He has not missed a single cut in his 18 starts this year. He’s patiently waiting his turn.
- H2H: Seamus Power (+110) over Keith Mitchell – Power also has good memories here with a T13 and T8 most recently. He’s the type of player who does his best on specific courses. The underdog is worth taking.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Seamus Power (+4500) – A veteran who loves the course, Power seems like the guy if he can get the putter rolling early and keep up in a low-scoring event. Decent form coming in with a T20 at the Travelers and T27 at the Memorial presented by Workday.
- Top-10: Eric Cole (+400) – I think Cole found something last week, finishing T6 shooting 15-under at the Rocket Mortgage. I wouldn't be surprised to see him match it again with another low-scoring event on deck.
- Longshot: Joel Dahmen (+8000) – Taking the flier on Dahmen at the John Deere.
- H2H: Mark Hubbard (-135) vs. Jhonattan Vegas: It’s a steep number but this matchup seems very lopsided in my opinion. Trust Hubbard here.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "FEATURED," and then on the PGA TOUR Experts league that populates.
