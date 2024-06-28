Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Akshay Bhatia extended his lead in the morning wave on Friday and was matched in the afternoon by Aaron Rai at 13-under. They co-lead by two ahead of Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young, Taylor Montgomery and Troy Merritt, who all sit at 11-under. Defending champion Rickie Fowler sits at 6-under after an even-par second round. Miles Russell, 15, fell just short of making the cut in his PGA TOUR debut.