Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues Saturday from Michigan at the historic Detroit Golf Club. Due to anticipated weather, tee times will range in threesomes from 10:48 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET off Nos. 1 and 10. The final pairing of Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai and Taylor Montgomery will tee off at 1 p.m. from the first tee.
Akshay Bhatia extended his lead in the morning wave on Friday and was matched in the afternoon by Aaron Rai at 13-under. They co-lead by two ahead of Erik van Rooyen, Cameron Young, Taylor Montgomery and Troy Merritt, who all sit at 11-under. Defending champion Rickie Fowler sits at 6-under after an even-par second round. Miles Russell, 15, fell just short of making the cut in his PGA TOUR debut.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert: Tune in Sunday at noon on CBS for "PGA TOUR Originals: THE JOHN SHIPPEN"
- "THE JOHN SHIPPEN," hosted by Shasta Averyhardt and Doug Smith, showcases top Black men’s and women’s golf amateurs and professionals vying for exemptions into LPGA and PGA TOUR tournaments. We'll go inside the ropes and meet the golfers helping to shape the future of the game.
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish-language main feed: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language main feed: 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Spanish-language main feed: Primary tournament coverage presented in Spanish featuring the best action from across the course
- Spanish-language featured group: PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups presented in Spanish
Featured groups
SATURDAY
Marquee group
- 12:27 p.m.: Jake Knapp, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens (1st tee)
Featured groups
- 10:48 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler (10th tee)
- 11:32 a.m.: Nick Dunlap, Dylan Wu, Will Zalatoris (1st tee)
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 5)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.