Rocket Mortgage weather forecast: Round 3 play resumes after delay

Update, Saturday, 11:15 a.m. ET: The start of the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is delayed an additional 30 minutes. The first tee time is now scheduled for 12:48 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will begin at 1 p.m. The final pairing of Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai and Taylor Montgomery are set to tee off at 3 p.m. off the first tee.