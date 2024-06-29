Rocket Mortgage weather forecast: Round 3 play resumes after delay
First tee time set to begin at 12:48 p.m. ET
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Update, Saturday, 11:15 a.m. ET: The start of the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is delayed an additional 30 minutes. The first tee time is now scheduled for 12:48 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR LIVE coverage will begin at 1 p.m. The final pairing of Akshay Bhatia, Aaron Rai and Taylor Montgomery are set to tee off at 3 p.m. off the first tee.
Update, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. ET: Round 3 has been suspended an additional 30 minutes, with the first tee time set to begin at 12:18 p.m. ET. Preferred lies are in effect for the third round.
Update: Saturday, 9:00 a.m. ET: Round 3 has been suspended and tee times are delayed one hour, set to range from 11:48 a.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET.
Saturday's third-round tee times at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were moved up due to anticipated inclement weather, PGA TOUR Communications announced Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move east of Detroit Golf Club between 9:30-10 a.m. ET. Tee times are set to range from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. off split tees from Nos. 1 and 10.
Here is a look at the day-by-day weather forecast for the final two rounds:
Saturday: An isolated shower or thunderstorm will remain possible into the early afternoon before drier conditions return for the rest of the day. The cold front may produce an isolated t-storm as it passes tonight. Otherwise mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions can be expected with highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday: It will be a much cooler and breezy day behind the front with temperatures starting in the low 60s and gradually warming to near 70 degrees during the afternoon. An NNW wind of 10-15 gusting to 20 mph will make it feel cooler at times.