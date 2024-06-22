Travelers Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 4 of the Travelers Championship concludes Sunday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to inclement weather, players will now go off in threesomes starting at 6:50 a.m. ET, and play is expected to conclude at approximately 4 p.m.
Tom Kim leads the Travelers heading into the final round at 18-under par after his second straight round of 65. He holds a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia, who both posted 64 on Saturday. Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Collin Morikawa all sit just behind them at 16-under. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)
If play proceeds as expected without delays or suspensions, play will end at approximately 4 p.m. with CBS showing highlights and replay coverage until 6 p.m.
Note: The PGA TOUR Special sponsored by Travelers that was scheduled to air on CBS at 2:30 p.m. will air on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m., with plans to air on CBS at a later date.
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
SUNDAY
Main feed
- 7:20 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley, Eric Cole
Marquee groups
- 7:10 a.m.: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Harris English
- 8:53 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns
Featured groups
- 8:09 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
- 9:31 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger
Featured holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
- Sunday: 11-4 p.m.