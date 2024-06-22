Travelers Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Tom Kim leads the Travelers heading into the final round at 18-under par after his second straight round of 65. He holds a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia, who both posted 64 on Saturday. Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Collin Morikawa all sit just behind them at 16-under. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.