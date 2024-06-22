PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Travelers Championship, Round 4: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 4 of the Travelers Championship concludes Sunday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Due to inclement weather, players will now go off in threesomes starting at 6:50 a.m. ET, and play is expected to conclude at approximately 4 p.m.

    Tom Kim leads the Travelers heading into the final round at 18-under par after his second straight round of 65. He holds a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia, who both posted 64 on Saturday. Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im and Collin Morikawa all sit just behind them at 16-under. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (CBS)

    If play proceeds as expected without delays or suspensions, play will end at approximately 4 p.m. with CBS showing highlights and replay coverage until 6 p.m.

    Note: The PGA TOUR Special sponsored by Travelers that was scheduled to air on CBS at 2:30 p.m. will air on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel at 10:30 a.m., with plans to air on CBS at a later date.

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    Main feed

    • 7:20 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Russell Henley, Eric Cole

    Marquee groups

    • 7:10 a.m.: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Harris English
    • 8:53 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

    Featured groups

    • 8:09 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
    • 9:31 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 11-4 p.m.

    Must reads

    Five storylines to follow Sunday at Travelers

    Tom Kim leads Scottie Scheffler, Akshay Bhatia at Travelers

    Travelers Championship weather forecast

    Destined for greatness, Michael Thorbjornsen earns PGA TOUR card

    The Five: Stars who got their start at Travelers Championship

    Purse breakdown: Travelers Championship

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.