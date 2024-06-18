7H AGO
Travelers Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 1 of the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season takes place this week from Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship. The field features top-ranked golfers, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is already a five-time winner this season, world No. 3 and 2022 Travelers champion Xander Schauffele, as well as defending champion Keegan Bradley.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Special Programming:
- On the Range: PGA TOUR LIVE's "On the Range," with live action straight from the practice grounds at TPC River Highlands. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting insights, player interviews and more.
- Wednesday: 1:30-3 p.m. on PGATOUR.COM, YouTube and Golf Channel
- PGA TOUR Originals: History Returns Home
- Saturday: 2:30-3 p.m. on NBC
- PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: Travelers Championship
- Sunday: 2:30-3 p.m. on CBS
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main Feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Group: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured Groups: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured Holes: 9:15 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 3 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured Hole: 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
Featured groups
Thursday
Main Feed
- 10:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa
Marquee Groups
- 10:40 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark
- 10:50 a.m: Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry
Featured Groups
- 10 a.m.: Jason Day, J.T. Poston
- 10:20 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama
Featured Holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
Friday
Main Feed
- 10:20 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland
Marquee Groups
- 10:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
- 10:40 a.m: Xander Schauffele, Matthieu Pavon
Featured Groups
- 9:05 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin
- 9:45 a.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Michael Thorbjornsen
Featured Holes
- Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.