Travelers Championship, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Round 1 of the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season takes place this week from Cromwell, Connecticut at TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship. The field features top-ranked golfers, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is already a five-time winner this season, world No. 3 and 2022 Travelers champion Xander Schauffele, as well as defending champion Keegan Bradley.

