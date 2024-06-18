Ken Duke remembers win at 2013 Travelers Championship

On the first tee of the playoff, I had no idea what Chris was feeling because he had never been in that situation, either, at least not on the PGA TOUR. After we hit our tee shots, Chris took his towel and started waving it above his head as he walked down the fairway. It seemed like he was trying to get everybody riled up. But I’m thinking, He has to be a little shaky with his nerves. I think he’s waving the towel to try to take pressure off of himself.