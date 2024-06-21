PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Travelers Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Round 3 of the Travelers Championship begins Saturday from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. This marks the final Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Regular Season. Round 2 was suspended due to incelement weather for three hours and concluded Friday night.

    Birthday boy Tom Kim holds the second-round lead after a Friday 65. He sits at 13-under, two ahead of Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia.. Scheffler had two holes remaining when play was suspended and birdied his final hole for a 6-under 64 and a share of second. Xander Schauffele lurks at 10-under, three off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    Saturday Sunday
    Stream 1 Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2 Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4 Featured holes: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured holes: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Featured groups

    SATURDAY

    Main feed

    • 12:05 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris

    Marquee groups

    • 9:45 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young
    • 10:15 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Adam Hadwin

    Featured groups

    • 8:40 a.m.: Max Homa, Jason Day
    • 9:35 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 5 (par 3), 11 (par 3), 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


