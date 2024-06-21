Travelers Championship, Round 3: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Tune in

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

, as the World Golf Hall of Fame celebrates and honors the legacies of those who have made golf great. In 1974, the first class of 13 members were inducted into the Hall of Fame at Pinehurst. Fifty years later, the World Golf Hall of Fame returns home with a new class of inductees: Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, the 13 LPGA Founders, Beverly Hanson and Tom Weiskopf.