The First Look: Travelers Championship

FIELD NOTES: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler looks to bounce back after his week at the U.S. Open. After a closing 74 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and rounds of 71-74-71-72 to start the U.S. Open, it was Scheffler’s first time shooting five straight over-par rounds. However, Scheffler, who has won five times already this season, continues to lead dozens of key statistical categories on TOUR – and finished T4 at the Travelers last season… Keegan Bradley looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at the Travelers Championship since Phil Mickelson in 2001-02. Bradley has had two runners-up this year, including a playoff loss at the Sony Open in Hawaii… World No. 2 Xander Schauffele – winner of the PGA Championship and 2022 champion at TPC River Highlands – returns to action at the Travelers. Schauffele has 11 top-10 finishes this season in 15 events, including four in a row and is having a tremendously complete campaign so far in 2024, sitting second in Strokes Gained: Total… All the TOUR’s top stars are set to tee it up at the Travelers, including two-time winner this season Rory McIlroy, reigning FedExCup champ Viktor Hovland, along with Ludvig Åberg, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa – all ranked in the top-10 in the world… The field is currently at 69 players, and there will be no cut… Keep an eye on the Presidents Cup standings as we inch closer to this year’s competition in Montreal, Quebec. Along with Scheffler, Schauffele, Morikawa and Homa, Wyndham Clark and Sahith Theegala – both in the field at the Travelers – are inside the automatic top-six spots for Team USA. Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An, Sungjae Im and Nick Taylor are the top six on the international side (and are also all in the field in Connecticut).