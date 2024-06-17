Power Rankings: Travelers Championship

So, this week’s champion will feel like a scorer again. He’ll also bank 700 FedExCup points. And he might cite confidence from (and display) residual sharpness on approach after the U.S. Open where greens were larger but played closer to the 5,000 square feet on average that TPC River Highlands features. Once on them this week, the Poa annua surfaces will be slower by comparison but still at a customary 12 feet on the Stimpmeter by PGA TOUR standards. The tallest of the rough is 4 inches against this year.