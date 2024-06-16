Bryson DeChambeau wins 124th U.S. Open, evokes memory of Payne Stewart

Payne Stewart is immortalized in a statue behind the 18th green on Pinehurst No. 2, and that same silhouette was emblazoned on the flag that stood sentry on the U.S. Open’s final hole Sunday, as well as the grandstands that lined it. Sunday’s hole location on the 18th green was the same one that was used in 1999, when Stewart made a 25-foot par putt to win his first major in eight years. His life was cut short in a plane accident just four months later.