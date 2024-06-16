Payne Stewart honored with memorial flag Sunday on Pinehurst’s 18th green

Sunday’s hole location is also set in the same back-right position (26 paces on, six paces from the right edge) used in 1999. Stewart’s dramatic victory at the 1999 U.S. Open at Pinehurst was his third major title, adding to the 1989 PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes and 1991 U.S. Open at Hazeltine. It furthered his legacy as one of golf’s great characters, his talent and evolving patience complemented by a distinctive style. He was also part of the Ryder Cup’s winning U.S. Team later in 1999, a month before his tragic passing.