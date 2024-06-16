Rory McIlroy misses two putts inside 4 feet at U.S. Open, extends major drought

McIlroy has now recorded six straight top-10 finishes at the U.S. Open, the longest active streak. He has notched 11 top-five finishes in majors since 2015, the most of any player without a win. What more can he do? He trailed by three into the final round at Pinehurst but started fast with a 21-foot birdie on No. 1, and his four birdies in five holes around the turn reminded of a vintage McIlroy that won two majors by eight-shot margins in his early 20s. That youthful, aggressive McIlroy has turned into a more prudent, patient McIlroy at U.S. Opens; he has said that after missing the cut in three straight U.S. Opens (2016-18), he vowed to implement a more disciplined approach to this championship.