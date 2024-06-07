PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend after a 4-under 68 on Friday. He sits at 9-under, three ahead of defending champ Viktor Hovland and Canadian Adam Hadwin, both tied at 6-under.

    Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay highlight notables to miss the weekend at the Memorial after the expected tough conditions.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Special Programming:

    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
      • Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS

    Watch One Shot Away Ep. 3 on CBS | Sunday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET


    • 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
      • Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE ON ESPN+

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured Groups

    Main Feed

    • 9:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Jason Day

    Marquee Groups

    • 10 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im
    • 11:35 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Max Homa

    Featured Groups

    • 10:30 a.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Brian Harman
    • 10:45 a.m. ET: Cam Davis, Sam Burns

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)

