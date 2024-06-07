The Memorial presented by Workday: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the PGA TOUR's seventh Signature Event of the 2024 FedExCup Season takes place from Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Scottie Scheffler holds a three-stroke lead heading into the weekend after a 4-under 68 on Friday. He sits at 9-under, three ahead of defending champ Viktor Hovland and Canadian Adam Hadwin, both tied at 6-under.
Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark and Patrick Cantlay highlight notables to miss the weekend at the Memorial after the expected tough conditions.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Special Programming:
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away presented by Korn Ferry'
- Sunday: 1:30-2 p.m. on CBS
Watch One Shot Away Ep. 3 on CBS | Sunday, June 9 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- 'PGA TOUR Originals: Credentialed: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday'
- Sunday: 2-3:30 p.m. on CBS
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2:30-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1:30-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 9:315 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: A combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured Groups
Main Feed
- 9:40 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Jason Day
Marquee Groups
- 10 a.m. ET: Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im
- 11:35 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Max Homa
Featured Groups
- 10:30 a.m. ET: Nick Taylor, Brian Harman
- 10:45 a.m. ET: Cam Davis, Sam Burns
Featured Holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 15 (par 5), 16 (par 3)