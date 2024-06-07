Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun makes cut at the Memorial in PGA TOUR debut, one step closer to earning card

Koivun’s quest for 20 PGA TOUR University Accelerated points now looks like a matter of when not if. Koivun has more than two years to earn five points after earning 15 in his freshman season. He is likely guaranteed to earn two more this summer. Currently No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Koivun will jump to No. 2 and earn another point once Christo Lamprecht makes his first professional start. Koivun will earn another point when he competes in the Palmer Cup in July.