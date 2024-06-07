Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose miss cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Muirfield Village is putting up a fight at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, providing the tough conditions that host Jack Nicklaus loves.
Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are among the big names who have succumbed to the challenge. They will miss the cut after struggling over the first two rounds.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is one of three Signature Events that features a 36-hole cut. As at Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational and the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, this week’s field is cut to the low 50 and ties and any other players within 10 strokes of the lead after two rounds.
Fowler shot 76-82 this week, while Rose shot 80-73. They were well outside the cut line, which was expected to fall at either 4- or 5- over par, when they finished their second rounds.
Rose and Fowler finished first and second, respectively, at the 2010 Memorial. It was Rose’s first PGA TOUR victory, and Fowler’s runner-up was part of his Rookie of the Year campaign. They have had plenty of success at Muirfield Village in the ensuing years but that did not continue this week.
Fowler also was runner-up in the 2017 Memorial and had finished in the top 15 in five of his last seven appearances here. Rose has finished in the top 10 in half of his 14 appearances at Muirfield Village before this week.
Fowler was 8-over par on his first seven holes Friday, making double bogeys on the par-4 second hole and the front nine’s two par 5s, Nos. 5 and 7. He made the turn in 9-over 45 and added a bogey at No. 10. Four consecutive pars preceded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16, but he bogeyed his final two holes.
Fowler, who ended a four-year winless drought at last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, is 108th in the FedExCup standings with just one top-25 in 2024.
Rose made just one birdie Thursday and closed his round with a triple-bogey 7 at the final hole. He bogeyed his final two holes Friday, playing Nos. 17 and 18 in a combined 6 over par.
Rose, the 2018 FedExCup champion, finished sixth at last month’s PGA Championship and entered this week ranked 69th in the FedExCup. The top 70 after the Wyndham Championship concludes Aug. 11 will qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.