Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Saturday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project.
Davis Riley takes a two-stroke lead into the weekend following a second-round 6-under 66. Hayden Buckley and PGA TOUR rookie Pierceson Coody trail closely behind at 8-under. A trio of Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka sit at 6-under. Longhorn Scottie Scheffler is at 3-under after opening rounds of 72-65.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):
Television:
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
- Special programming alert: "One Shot Away," Episode 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET
- "One Shot Away" is a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, Episode 2 focuses on Pepperdine alum Sam Choi battling for status while Sweden's Tim Widing continues to climb the points list and inch closer to obtaining his PGA TOUR card.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee group
- 10:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler
Featured groups
- 9:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, Mac Meissner
- 11:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu
Featured holes:
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)