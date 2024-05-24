PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charles Schwab Challenge: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Round 3 of the Charles Schwab Challenge takes place Saturday from Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The longest-running host venue among non-majors on the PGA TOUR schedule will have a new look this year after an impressive renovation project.

    Davis Riley takes a two-stroke lead into the weekend following a second-round 6-under 66. Hayden Buckley and PGA TOUR rookie Pierceson Coody trail closely behind at 8-under. A trio of Keegan Bradley, Sungjae Im and Sepp Straka sit at 6-under. Longhorn Scottie Scheffler is at 3-under after opening rounds of 72-65.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
    • Special programming alert: "One Shot Away," Episode 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET
      • "One Shot Away" is a six-episode docuseries chronicling the ups and downs on the PGA TOUR’s premier pathway circuit, through the lens of Korn Ferry Tour players. Featuring access in and outside the ropes, Episode 2 focuses on Pepperdine alum Sam Choi battling for status while Sweden's Tim Widing continues to climb the points list and inch closer to obtaining his PGA TOUR card.

    Watch One Shot Away Ep. 2 on CBS | Sunday, May 26 at 2:30 p.m. ET


    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.Featured holes: 8:45-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    Featured groups

    FRIDAY

    Marquee group

    • 10:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

    Featured groups

    • 9:05 a.m.: Justin Rose, Mac Meissner
    • 11:50 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

    Featured holes:

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 8 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 3)

