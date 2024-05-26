Davis Riley captures first individual TOUR win by five-stroke margin at Charles Schwab Challenge
3 Min Read
Written by Associated Press
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Davis Riley shot even-par 70 while playing in the final group Sunday with Scottie Scheffler, and still won the Charles Schwab Challenge by five strokes over the world's No. 1 player and Keegan Bradley for his first individual victory on the PGA TOUR.
Riley finished at 14-under 266 after rolling in a 6-foot par putt on the final hole at Colonial Country Club. Bradley had a closing 67, and Scheffler shot 71 on a day when he hit only seven of 14 fairways and didn't have a birdie until the 13th hole.
After beginning the final round with a four-stroke lead, Riley gave up a stroke with a bogey on the second hole when he drove into the right rough and then hit into the bunker. But that was the closest Scheffler — or anybody else — would get with wind gusts of 20 mph and more blowing throughout the day.
The 27-year-old Riley's only other TOUR win came when he and Nick Hardy won the Zurich Classic team event in New Orleans last year. The Mississippi native's win at historic Colonial, which had been completely restored since last year's tournament, earned him $1.638 million, the traditional winner's plaid jacket and a fully restored and modernized 1975 Stingray car.
Bradley, who has already won twice this year, was at 10-under after a 4-foot birdie at the 17th hole. But he missed a similar-length chance to save par at No. 18 after his tee shot and approach both ended up in the right rough.
Keegan Bradley escapes the rough to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
Riley curled in a 27-foot birdie at the 229-yard par-3 No. 4 that is the middle of the famed “Horrible Horseshoe” that is still the toughest three-hole stretch on the course. Scheffler bogeyed there and again at No. 5 after his into the right rough running parallel to the Trinity River.
While Riley closed out the front nine with a 9-foot birdie putt, he was six strokes ahead of Scheffler.
Collin Morikawa, the only player in the field to finish all four rounds under par, was fourth at 8-under after his closing 68.
Collin Morikawa sends in 25-foot birdie putt at Charles Schwab
Scheffler was playing close to his Dallas home. After tying for eighth at Valhalla, Colonial was the 11th top-10 finish in 12 tournaments he has played this year. Before the PGA Championship, he had taken three weeks off for the birth of his first child after back-to-back wins at the Masters and the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, South Carolina.
It was Scheffler's third consecutive top-three finish at Colonial, even after an opening 72 that was the first time this season he failed to break par in a first round. That also included his first triple-bogey of the season, when his tee shot at the par-3 13th hole went into the pond fronting that raised green.
Scottie Scheffler dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Charles Schwab
No. 13 was Scheffler's first birdie Sunday, but he was still seven strokes back at that point. After the triple on Thursday, he had played 44 consecutive bogey-free holes — including rounds of 65 and 63, until Nos. 4 and 5 on Sunday.