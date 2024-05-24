Jordan Spieth opens in 5-under 30, surges into contention during Round 2 at Charles Schwab Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Kevin Robbins
FORT WORTH — World No. 25 Jordan Spieth scorched the front nine early Friday at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a 5-under 30, surging 61 spots into contention.
A resident of nearby Dallas, the 13-time winner on TOUR putted brilliantly on a calm, quiet and overcast morning at Colonial Country Club. He made three consecutive birdies to launch his round on the back nine, holing putts of 24 and 40 feet on the par-4 10th and 12th. His birdie putt on the par-5 11th was inside of 5 feet.
Spieth made par on the iconic par-3 13th. He then made an 11-footer on the 14thand a 5-footer on the 15th. He parred the next two.
On the 18th, his ninth hole of the day, he ripped a 282-yard tee shot to the left side of the bending fairway, leaving him 156 yards to the hole. His approach left a 39-foot putt.
It died 8 inches from the hole.
Jordan Spieth holes 40-footer for birdie at Charles Schwab
Spieth spoke Tuesday with confidence and optimism about the state of his game before Charles Schwab.
“I'm excited for the week and excited to see what this tournament brings going forward,” he said.
Spieth is trending well. He tied for 29th at the Wells Fargo Championship and 43rd at the PGA Championship, where a final-round 73 unwound the momentum of a 69-69-67 start.
“I did a lot of good things the last couple weeks and improving on some stuff I wanted to and I still have some parts of the game that need some work,” he said Tuesday.
Spieth has had a lot of success at Charles Schwab, where he made his debut in 2013 and tied for seventh. In 10 previous starts at Colonial, Spieth has won once, in 2016, and finished in second three times, twice in a tie. He missed the cut in 2023.
That looks unlikely a year later.