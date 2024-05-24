Pierceson Coody cards best round as TOUR professional Friday at Charles Schwab Challenge

After a suspension of play at 5:04 p.m. local time, Coody made a long birdie putt at the par-3 16th with his grandfather, 1971 Masters champion Charles Coody, watching from a seat near the green with an old persimmon fairway wood in his hand. Pierceson Coody birdied the 17th with a putt just inside 4 feet. His approach shot on the par-4 18th nearly plunked into the hole, leaving him a 3-footer for three in a row — and his best 36-hole position in two years on TOUR.