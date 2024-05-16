Scottie Scheffler makes eagle on first hole as a dad at PGA Championship
Scottie Scheffler of the United States reacts after an eagle on the first green during the first round of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club on May 16, 2024, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Kevin Prise
Scottie Scheffler made eagle on his first hole as a dad, dropping a 167-yard hole-out on No. 1 at Valhalla Golf Club at the 106th PGA Championship.
Scheffler’s 2024 season already has been the stuff of legend, with four wins in his last five starts, including his second Masters title. After Scheffler and wife Meredith welcomed their first child last week, a baby boy, there was speculation early-week regarding whether there’d be any rust from three weeks off.
After one hole, that answer looks to be “no.”
Scheffler split the fairway off the tee on his opening hole of the PGA Championship, the par-4 first at Valhalla, to leave a 169-yard approach. He pulled 9-iron and flushed it, the ball landing roughly 3 feet short of the hole and one-hopping in. He offered a wry smile and high-fived caddie Ted Scott before waving to the appreciative Kentucky fans.
Prior to Scheffler teeing off at 2:23 p.m. ET, Xander Schauffele posted a sizzling 9-under 62 in the morning wave – setting a PGA Championship record for single-round low score. Scheffler has ample ground to make up this afternoon, but he’s off to the best start he could have hoped for.
And he’ll have quite the story to tell his son someday.
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR.