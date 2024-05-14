After back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour wins, Tim Widing gets major call-up

“After the first hole, I remember him saying like, ‘Well this is this is awesome. This is what we practice for, what we play for,’” Widing recalled last week. “Just hearing him talk about how he kind of embraced that moment, although there's a lot of stress involved in playing for your country and it's a playoff, to hear him just say like, ‘Well, try to embrace that moment’ … that’s something I look back on today.”