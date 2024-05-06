The First Look: Wells Fargo Championship

FIELD NOTES: McIlroy returns to a course where he’s had plenty of success, and once again with momentum. McIlroy teamed up with Shane Lowry (also in the field) to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans two weeks ago and has made Quail Hollow a home away from home. It’s the only TOUR event he’s won three times… Last year’s winner, Clark, returns to the Wells Fargo Championship looking to become the first man to ever go back-to-back. Clark captured the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this season… Max Homa is looking to continue his fine form at Quail Hollow. Homa finished T8 a year ago, and he’s won two of the previous four editions of this event. Homa and McIlroy are the only multiple champions of the Wells Fargo. Homa also went 4-0-0 at the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow in 2022… Viktor Hovland returns to action for the first time since missing the cut at the Masters. Hovland’s best result at Quail Hollow came in 2021 when he finished T3… Scheffler is the only eligible player electing not to tee it up at the Wells Fargo Championship as he and wife Meredith are awaiting the arrival of their first child… The latest TOUR winner, Taylor Pendrith, returns to Quail Hollow after playing in the Presidents Cup in 2022. He qualified for this week via the Aon Swing 5 after breaking through for his first TOUR title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.