The double meaning of Wyndham Clark’s dream year

Although he had thought he just had a lumpy skull, which he covered with baseball caps, he was told a massive tumor was pressing on his brain. A surgeon removed it in a two-phased operation that totaled 23 hours, after which Dave Ellis spent six days in a coma and had to relearn how to walk and talk again. He would joke that the non-cancerous tumor had room to grow because he had such a little brain, and while he had to miss the Spartans’ 1998 football season, he told the Chronicle that he planned to say, upon his return, “Hello, everyone. This is Dave Ellis, back at Spartan Stadium – a little brain damage, but we’ll be OK.”