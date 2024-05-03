PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Inside the Field: Wells Fargo Championship

1 Min Read

Inside the Field

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to Quail Hollow Club for the Well Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the year.

    The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.

    A few of the qualifying categories for this year's event include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events).

    Scroll below to see the full field, qualifying categories and updates as needed. The field will be finalized at the conclusion of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup

    Viktor Hovland
    Xander Schauffele
    Wyndham Clark
    Rory McIlroy
    Patrick Cantlay
    Collin Morikawa
    Tommy Fleetwood
    Matt Fitzpatrick
    Sam Burns
    Max Homa
    Keegan Bradley
    Adam Schenk
    Russell Henley
    Sepp Straka
    Rickie Fowler
    Lucas Glover
    Tony Finau
    Si Woo Kim
    Tom Kim
    Brian Harman
    Sungjae Im
    Nick Taylor
    Corey Conners
    Jordan Spieth
    Jason Day
    Emiliano Grillo
    Taylor Moore
    Sahith Theegala
    Chris Kirk
    Denny McCarthy
    Justin Rose
    Andrew Putnam
    Kurt Kitayama
    Adam Svensson
    Harris English
    J.T. Poston
    Lee Hodges
    Seamus Power
    Cameron Young
    Eric Cole
    Byeong Hun An
    Adam Hadwin
    Tom Hoge
    Brendon Todd
    Cam Davis
    Patrick Rodgers
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Mackenzie Hughes

    Current year tournament winner
    Nick Dunlap
    Peter Malnati
    Grayson Murray

    Sponsor exemptions
    Webb Simpson
    Gary Woodland

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.