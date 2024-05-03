Inside the Field: Wells Fargo Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to Quail Hollow Club for the Well Fargo Championship, the sixth Signature Event of the year.
The Signature Events bring together the game’s top players, pitting them on historic courses to play for elevated purses and FedExCup points.
A few of the qualifying categories for this year's event include the top 50 in last season’s FedExCup standings, the Aon Next 10 and the Aon Swing 5 (the top points earners not already exempt from the previous four Full-Field events).
Scroll below to see the full field, qualifying categories and updates as needed. The field will be finalized at the conclusion of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup
Viktor Hovland
Xander Schauffele
Wyndham Clark
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Cantlay
Collin Morikawa
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Sam Burns
Max Homa
Keegan Bradley
Adam Schenk
Russell Henley
Sepp Straka
Rickie Fowler
Lucas Glover
Tony Finau
Si Woo Kim
Tom Kim
Brian Harman
Sungjae Im
Nick Taylor
Corey Conners
Jordan Spieth
Jason Day
Emiliano Grillo
Taylor Moore
Sahith Theegala
Chris Kirk
Denny McCarthy
Justin Rose
Andrew Putnam
Kurt Kitayama
Adam Svensson
Harris English
J.T. Poston
Lee Hodges
Seamus Power
Cameron Young
Eric Cole
Byeong Hun An
Adam Hadwin
Tom Hoge
Brendon Todd
Cam Davis
Patrick Rodgers
Hideki Matsuyama
Mackenzie Hughes
Current year tournament winner
Nick Dunlap
Peter Malnati
Grayson Murray
Sponsor exemptions
Webb Simpson
Gary Woodland