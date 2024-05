Purse breakdown: Wells Fargo Championship

The TOUR heads to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the Wells Fargo Championship. The 70-player field, headlined by defending champion Wyndham Clark and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, feature the newest Aon Swing 5 and Aon Next 10 qualifiers, all of whom will try and navigate the tricky "Green Mile" stretch and take home 700 FedExCup points. Check out the full purse breakdown below.