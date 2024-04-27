PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 4 action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway Sunday from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic of is the lone two-man team event on the PGA TOUR schedule and boasts plenty of the game’s best, with five of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking heading to Avondale, Louisiana.

    Team Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn lead by one after a 12-under 60 in Saturday Four-ball. Luke List/Henrik Norlander sit one off the pace while the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry remain at 21-under, two back of the leaders.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:45-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • ‘One Shot Away’: Follow Korn Ferry Tour stars on journey to PGA TOUR card: “One Shot Away” is a six-episode docuseries that follows the journey of six Korn Ferry Tour pros across the season-long race for 30 PGA TOUR cards. The series, produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment, goes behind-the-scenes in capturing the essence of players’ lives inside and outside the ropes.
      • Episode 1: Sunday, April 28, 2:30-3 p.m. ET on CBS with subsequent release on PGA TOUR Youtube channels on Wednesdays
    Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.


    FEATURED GROUPS

    Sunday (Foursomes)

    Marquee Groups

    • 10:49 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Nick Hardy/Davis Riley

    Featured Groups

    • 11:22 a.m.: Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitiyama
    • 11:49 a.m.: Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair and Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

