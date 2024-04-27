JUST NOW
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch Round 4, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
Round 4 action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway Sunday from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic of is the lone two-man team event on the PGA TOUR schedule and boasts plenty of the game’s best, with five of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking heading to Avondale, Louisiana.
Team Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn lead by one after a 12-under 60 in Saturday Four-ball. Luke List/Henrik Norlander sit one off the pace while the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry remain at 21-under, two back of the leaders.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 12:45-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 10:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Sunday (Foursomes)
Marquee Groups
- 10:49 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele and Nick Hardy/Davis Riley
Featured Groups
- 11:22 a.m.: Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitiyama
- 11:49 a.m.: Ben Taylor/Sean O’Hair and Alex Fitzpatrick/Matt Fitzpatrick
Featured Holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)