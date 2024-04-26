PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch Round 3, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    Round 3 action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway Saturday from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic of is the lone two-man team event on the PGA TOUR schedule and boasts plenty of the game’s best, with five of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking heading to Avondale, Louisiana. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy will defend their 2023 title, looking to become the first players to go back-to-back at the Zurich Classic.

    LEADERSSSSS XXXXXXXX

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.

    Leaderboard | Tee times

    HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 12:45-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

    Special programming alert:

    • ‘One Shot Away’: Follow Korn Ferry Tour stars on journey to PGA TOUR card: “One Shot Away” is a six-episode docuseries that follows the journey of six Korn Ferry Tour pros across the season-long race for 30 PGA TOUR cards. The series, produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment, goes behind-the-scenes in capturing the essence of players’ lives inside and outside the ropes.
      • Episode 1: Sunday, April 28, 2:30-3 p.m. ET on CBS with subsequent release on PGA TOUR Youtube channels on Wednesdays
    SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    CALL OF THE DAY EMBED XXXXXX

    FEATURED GROUPS

    Friday (Four-ball)

    Marquee Groups

    • X:XX a.m.: XX

    Featured Groups

    X:XX a.m.: XX

    X:XX a.m.: XX

    Featured Holes

    • Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    MUST READS

    Team of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry shine in first round of Zurich Classic with 61

    Four players share lead after first round of Diners Club Peru Open

    Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry share lead at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Frankie Capan III opens in 58, Miles Russell shoots 68 at Veritex Bank Championship

    Power Rankings

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.