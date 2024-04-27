Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn turn decades-long relationship into lead at Zurich Classic of New Orleans
3 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair have known each other since they were youngsters in Utah and they both said, with smiles, that not a whole lot has changed.
Through 54 holes at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, they're in a prime position for a big thing to change come Sunday night -- they could become PGA TOUR winners.
Fishburn and Blair fired a 12-under 60 at TPC Louisiana in the third round to take a one-shot lead into the final round.
They opened with a 7-under 29 in their first nine holes, highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 second. They added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 10 and 11, and then three straight on Nos. 13-15.
The duo had a great chance to tie -- or break -- the Four-ball scoring record held by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele (59, shot in 2022) but made pars on their final three holes.
But it's hard to be disappointed with a 60, they said.
"I think we would have signed up for a 60 at the start of the day," Blair said. "We hit some good shots, hit some good putts, and we had a good day."
Patrick Fishburn sinks long birdie putt at Zurich Classic
Blair returned to action on the PGA TOUR last season after a serious shoulder injury caused him to miss nearly two years of action. He regained PGA TOUR status via fulfilling a major medical extension. And it's not like he hasn't been busy, though -- The Tree Farm, the course Blair is the visionary of just outside Aiken, South Carolina, is now open.
Fishburn is a rookie on TOUR this season and has made just two cuts so far in 2024.
"It's kind of why you're out here playing is to have opportunities like this," Blair said. "I've been out here a handful of years now, so I know that they don't come that often, and so we'll do our best to go take advantage of it."
Blair, 33, and Fishburn, 31, have been long-time pals and were quick to heap praise on each other and their games.
"It's pretty easy to hit shots when Zac is always in the fairway, always on the green. He's always available," Fishburn said. "That's kind of been our key word for the week. It's pretty easy for me to swing free knowing that Zac is always going to be there.
"Zac still hasn't missed a fairway since he was a kid. He hasn't broke a tee, hasn't missed a fairway. He's gotten up-and-down every single time ... things haven't changed."
Added Blair: "Just kind of rode (Fishburn) all day. He played good. Started off super hot."
Fishburn said it was "pretty special" to have the opportunity to play alongside his friend on the PGA TOUR after finally earning his TOUR card for the first time via the Korn Ferry Tour last season.
And now the good friends have a good chance to leap into the winner's circle on the PGA TOUR -- together.
"I think it's kind of one of those weeks where you're maybe able to stay a little bit looser, especially having a friend as your partner," Blair said. "I think that's kind of really what we've tried to do is just not take it too seriously. We know tomorrow will be a big day, but it's a really cool opportunity for both of us."