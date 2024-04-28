PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Zurich Classic of New Orleans

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, used an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds were played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds were played as Foursomes (alternate shot).

    The team of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy earned victory via a playoff over the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. Ramey and Trainer tied the tournament Foursomes record with a 63 on Sunday to earn a spot in the playoff before falling in the first playoff hole.

    Each player on the winning team received 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. All teams that made the cut will receive FedExCup points.

    Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

    Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NamePrevious rankProjected rankProjected points
    Billy Horschel11300
    Chad Ramey482167.167
    Wesley Bryan23165
    Martin Trainer654162.5
    Kevin Tway35135.531
    Mark Hubbard346116.511
    Ryan Brehm657105
    Charley Hoffman48103.031
    Nico Echavarria139103
    Greyson Sigg91094.5

    Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship

    NamePrevious rankProjected rankProjected points
    Ludvig Åberg111509.667
    Matthieu Pavon221138.813
    Shane Lowry1431003.475
    Will Zalatoris34958.843
    Stephen Jaeger45949.85
    Akshay Bhatia56941.024
    Justin Thomas67842.167
    Jake Knapp78816.843
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout89785.33
    Austin Eckroat910772.04

    FedExCup points projection

    NameOfficial rankProjected rankProjected Points
    Scottie Scheffler113915
    Wyndham Clark221892.371
    Xander Schauffele331538.583
    Sahith Theegala441517.867
    Ludvig Åberg551509.667
    Hideki Matsuyama661325.335
    Chris Kirk771198.125
    Matthieu Pavon881138.813
    Byeong Hun An991066.579
    Patrick Cantlay10101062.363
    PGA TOUR
