Projected Aon Swing 5, Next 10 standings after Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the PGA TOUR's only two-man team event, used an alternating-round Four-ball and Foursomes format. The first and third rounds were played as Four-ball (best ball), and the second and final rounds were played as Foursomes (alternate shot).
The team of Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy earned victory via a playoff over the team of Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer. Ramey and Trainer tied the tournament Foursomes record with a 63 on Sunday to earn a spot in the playoff before falling in the first playoff hole.
Each player on the winning team received 400 FedExCup points, with each player on the runner-up team receiving 162.5 points. All teams that made the cut will receive FedExCup points.
Here's a look at the projected Aon Swing 5, Aon Next 10 and FedExCup standings after the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Aon Swing 5 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Previous rank
|Projected rank
|Projected points
|Billy Horschel
|1
|1
|300
|Chad Ramey
|48
|2
|167.167
|Wesley Bryan
|2
|3
|165
|Martin Trainer
|65
|4
|162.5
|Kevin Tway
|3
|5
|135.531
|Mark Hubbard
|34
|6
|116.511
|Ryan Brehm
|65
|7
|105
|Charley Hoffman
|4
|8
|103.031
|Nico Echavarria
|13
|9
|103
|Greyson Sigg
|9
|10
|94.5
Aon Next 10 projection for Wells Fargo Championship
|Name
|Previous rank
|Projected rank
|Projected points
|Ludvig Åberg
|1
|1
|1509.667
|Matthieu Pavon
|2
|2
|1138.813
|Shane Lowry
|14
|3
|1003.475
|Will Zalatoris
|3
|4
|958.843
|Stephen Jaeger
|4
|5
|949.85
|Akshay Bhatia
|5
|6
|941.024
|Justin Thomas
|6
|7
|842.167
|Jake Knapp
|7
|8
|816.843
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8
|9
|785.33
|Austin Eckroat
|9
|10
|772.04
FedExCup points projection
|Name
|Official rank
|Projected rank
|Projected Points
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|1
|3915
|Wyndham Clark
|2
|2
|1892.371
|Xander Schauffele
|3
|3
|1538.583
|Sahith Theegala
|4
|4
|1517.867
|Ludvig Åberg
|5
|5
|1509.667
|Hideki Matsuyama
|6
|6
|1325.335
|Chris Kirk
|7
|7
|1198.125
|Matthieu Pavon
|8
|8
|1138.813
|Byeong Hun An
|9
|9
|1066.579
|Patrick Cantlay
|10
|10
|1062.363