Zurich Classic set for dramatic finish with Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry two back in team debut

“It’s a pretty similar direction as the rest of the week but just a lot stronger,” said Hubbard, after his team shot an 8-under 64. "There's just some holes out here that even if you know it's blowing one direction, like (Nos.) 9 and 18, they should play a little down off the right and for some reason they always seem to have a little hurt on those approach shots – and they're tough shots into those greens. To have to trust a certain club or certain line that you might not be comfortable with, that's tough.”