Zurich Classic of New Orleans: How to watch Round 2, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Round 2 action from the Zurich Classic of New Orleans gets underway Friday from TPC Louisiana. The Zurich Classic of is the lone two-man team event on the PGA TOUR schedule and boasts plenty of the game’s best, with five of the top 15 players in the Official World Golf Ranking heading to Avondale, Louisiana. Davis Riley and Nick Hardy will defend their 2023 title, looking to become the first players to go back-to-back at the Zurich Classic.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who have both the Foursomes and Four-ball scoring records at this event, opened with a 7-under 65.. Rory McIlroy made his tournament debut alongside Ryder Cup teammate, good friend and Irishman Shane Lowry with an 11-under 71. They share the lead with Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbbard, Ben Kholes/Patton Kizzire and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky.
Friday's round will be played as Foursomes (alternate shot).
Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday: 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 12:45-2:45 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
Special programming alert:
- ‘One Shot Away’: Follow Korn Ferry Tour stars on journey to PGA TOUR card: “One Shot Away” is a six-episode docuseries that follows the journey of six Korn Ferry Tour pros across the season-long race for 30 PGA TOUR cards. The series, produced by PGA TOUR Entertainment, goes behind-the-scenes in capturing the essence of players’ lives inside and outside the ropes.
- Episode 1: Sunday, April 28, 2:30-3 p.m. ET on CBS Sports with subsequent release on PGA TOUR Youtube channels on Wednesdays
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Main feed: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee: 9:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Marquee: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Marquee: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured group: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured group: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
|Featured holes: 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
|Featured hole: 12:45-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 1-6:30 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS
Friday (Foursomes)
Marquee Groups
- 9:53 a.m.: Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry vs. Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
Featured Groups
10:04 a.m.: Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander vs. Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
10:15 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick vs. Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
Featured Holes
- Nos. 3 (par 3), 9 (par 3), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)